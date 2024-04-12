Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 80.8% in March

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Stock Performance
BYCBF stock opened at $1,417.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,455.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,520.77. Barry Callebaut has a 12-month low of $1,330.00 and a 12-month high of $2,175.10.
About Barry Callebaut
