Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.68.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $15.00 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

