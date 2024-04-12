Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,389 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TFLO opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

