Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,573 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFSD stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.19.
About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
