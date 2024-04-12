BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Get BBB Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TBBB

BBB Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

About BBB Foods

TBBB opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.71.

(Get Free Report)

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.