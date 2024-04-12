BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.60.
BBB Foods Stock Down 0.6 %
About BBB Foods
BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.
