BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Lowered to $35.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56. BCE has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $117,492,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in BCE by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

