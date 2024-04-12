Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $97.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $102.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 662,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 80.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,442,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

