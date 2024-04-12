BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Lowered to $164.30

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $179.30 to $164.30 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $251.70.

BeiGene Price Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $146.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.61. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $272.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BeiGene by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Stories

