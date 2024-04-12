Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 15.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Belden has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

