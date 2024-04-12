Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives $44.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLTE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio
Belite Bio Stock Performance
Shares of Belite Bio stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.18 and a beta of -1.62.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.
