Benchmark Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $52.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.21.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 775,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Teck Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 805,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,028,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

