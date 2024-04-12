Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.19 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

PG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,863. The stock has a market cap of $366.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $163.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day moving average of $152.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

