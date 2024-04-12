Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $80.01 on Monday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,394 shares of company stock worth $4,206,247. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

