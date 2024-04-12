Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BYON. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Beyond Stock Performance

BYON opened at $27.39 on Friday. Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.76.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $384.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

