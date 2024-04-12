Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Update

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $25.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

