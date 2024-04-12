Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VO traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,223. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

