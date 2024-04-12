Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,175. The company has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

