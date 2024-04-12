Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $205.52. The company had a trading volume of 380,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

