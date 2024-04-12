Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,715 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Watts Water Technologies worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,106. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

WTS traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.95. 19,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.61 and a 200 day moving average of $195.78. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.29 and a 12-month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

