Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total value of $12,153,699.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,405,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.53. 3,194,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,624,003. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.55 and a 200 day moving average of $159.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

