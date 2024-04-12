Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 26,968,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,859,928. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

