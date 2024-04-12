Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 426,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,483,000 after buying an additional 110,246 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

USB traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. 2,483,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,613,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.