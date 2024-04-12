Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $30.03 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $30,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.88. 1,080,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

