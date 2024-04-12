Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,468,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,358. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.