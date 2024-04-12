Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,588 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 3.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Ecolab worth $61,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.01. The stock had a trading volume of 362,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,985. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.02.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.47.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

