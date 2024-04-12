Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $107.20. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.