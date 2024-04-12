Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,334 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 4.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $76,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,260,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total value of $201,979.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,174,603.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $396.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,129. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $316.43 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.19. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

