Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 52,815 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,815 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. 520,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,249. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

