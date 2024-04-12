BITICA COIN Trading Down 0% This Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.14 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013455 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001477 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00015821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,905.83 or 1.00023776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00122491 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,081,313,771 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000742 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

