BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BJ opened at $78.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,262 shares of company stock worth $6,261,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

