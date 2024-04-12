BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,000 after buying an additional 534,772 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in BlackBerry by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,134,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.41. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

