BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. 53,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,614. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

