Blossom Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.32. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

