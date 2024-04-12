Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $58,156.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,289 shares of company stock worth $10,361,913. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

