BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Crew Energy (TSE:CR) a C$5.25 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 price objective on Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CR. National Bankshares cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.69.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of C$754.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.89. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.73 and a 1 year high of C$6.61.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of C$90.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.5334064 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$31,136.28. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

