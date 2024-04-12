BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) a C$5.50 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 target price on Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SDE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.22.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

TSE:SDE opened at C$3.78 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.45.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. The firm had revenue of C$77.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3506013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

