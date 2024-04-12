BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

DALXF stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

