BNP Paribas Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

BNP Paribas reissued their underperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.08.

NYSE:KR opened at $56.16 on Monday. Kroger has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

