BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 370,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days.

BOC Aviation Price Performance

BCVVF opened at C$8.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.23. BOC Aviation has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$8.36.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.

