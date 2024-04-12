Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Trading Down 3.4%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. 8,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 13,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $182.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

