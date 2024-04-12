Borealis Foods (BRLS) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Borealis Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$300,000.00 -20.76 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.22 billion $748.02 million 6.45

Analyst Ratings

Borealis Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Borealis Foods and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 285 1200 1388 30 2.40

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Borealis Foods’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ peers have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Borealis Foods Competitors -26.91% -31.61% -6.56%

Summary

Borealis Foods peers beat Borealis Foods on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

