BP (LON:BP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 525 ($6.64) to GBX 510 ($6.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of BP to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 632.63 ($8.01).

BP Trading Down 0.0 %

BP Announces Dividend

Shares of BP opened at GBX 520 ($6.58) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 483.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 485.40. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 764.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,235.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($471.13). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 82 shares of company stock worth $41,974. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

