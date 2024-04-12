Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 332.1% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BHFAL opened at $22.94 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

