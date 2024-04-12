Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $13.83

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

GOOS stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $448.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Canada Goose by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

