Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Target Price at $12.30

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.
CLBT opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.
