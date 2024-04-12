Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Target Price at $12.30

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 125.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 375,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $50,270,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 30.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 166.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLBT opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

