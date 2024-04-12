Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $39.00

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 20.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 53,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 142.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

