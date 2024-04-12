Brokerages Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) PT at $161.89

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.44.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.
Lear Stock Performance
LEA opened at $136.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90.
Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.
Lear Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.
Lear Company Profile
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.
Featured Articles
