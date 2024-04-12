Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) PT at $102.44

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.44.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,634,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Omnicom Group by 81.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,111,000 after purchasing an additional 683,810 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Omnicom Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after purchasing an additional 664,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

