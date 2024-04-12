Brokerages Set RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target at $14.40

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $412,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $412,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $38,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,338.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $152,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $5,792,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 326.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth $278,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMAX opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 116.18% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.19 million. Equities analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

