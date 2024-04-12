BRT Apartments Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BRT Apartments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 2.2 %

BRT opened at $17.29 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $321.25 million, a PE ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 1.15.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $251,159.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,547,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,581,978.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 2,277 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,092.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,527,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,470,077.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 15,475 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $251,159.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,547,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,581,978.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,587 shares of company stock worth $1,078,897 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 13,260.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Featured Stories

